Media Rights Groups Sues US Health Agencies For Withholding Information On COVID-19

Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The Knight First Amendment Institute of Columbia University filed a lawsuit against the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services for withholding information related to the coronavirus pandemic, court documents revealed.

"Plaintiff, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, brings this action challenging Defendants', the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Health and Human Services, nondisclosure of information requested by Plaintiff pursuant to the Freedom of Information," the court documents said on Friday.

The media watchdog is seeking information it initially asked for on March 20, 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States under the Trump administration.

The request asks for any records related to public communication instructions given to CDC employees or contractors about the novel coronavirus.

The US health agencies must provide un-redacted materials related to the request, the court documents said.

