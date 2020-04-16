There is a growing confidence among informed US circles that COVID-19 likely originated in a laboratory in China's Wuhan not as a bioweapon, but as part of Beijing's intention to show the United States its greater capabilities in the field of identifying and combating viruses, Fox News reported, citing multiple sources with knowledge of classified materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) There is a growing confidence among informed US circles that COVID-19 likely originated in a laboratory in China's Wuhan not as a bioweapon, but as part of Beijing's intention to show the United States its greater capabilities in the field of identifying and combating viruses, Fox news reported, citing multiple sources with knowledge of classified materials.

According to the broadcaster, sources assume that "patient zero" worked at the laboratory and contracted the virus from a bat, subsequently infecting other Wuhan residents.

Reports about Wuhan's wet market that is believed to be a possible point of origin of the coronavirus and that never sold bats were necessary to deflect blame from the laboratory, sources said.

US officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting to cover-up the coronavirus outbreak at first, and later launching a disinformation campaign to suggest that the coronavirus may have originated in the United States.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told reporters on Tuesday "the weight of evidence" seemed to indicate that the pandemic had natural causes. He admitted, however, that the data available to the US military on the matter looked "inconclusive."

Various media outlets have published reports suggesting China created the coronavirus, that caused the ongoing deadly outbreak, in a laboratory in Wuhan. China has repeatedly dismissed these claims and called on Washington to stop shifting responsibility for wasting time it had to prepare for the pandemic on others.