Media Unaware of Many Things About Pardon of Khodorkovsky - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Journalists do not know many things regarding the pardon of former Yukos oil company head Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who allegedly did not ask for it, but will eventually find out the details, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Journalists do not know many things regarding the pardon of former Yukos oil company head Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who allegedly did not ask for it, but will eventually find out the details, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"You do not know many things. With time, you will probably learn this. Ask Khodorkovsky," Peskov said in the context of the discussion of pardon for Israeli national Naama Issachar without her request, when reporters said Khodorkovsky had been pardoned without asking for it.