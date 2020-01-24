UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Unaware Of Many Things About Pardon Of Khodorkovsky - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Media Unaware of Many Things About Pardon of Khodorkovsky - Kremlin Spokesman

Journalists do not know many things regarding the pardon of former Yukos oil company head Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who allegedly did not ask for it, but will eventually find out the details, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Journalists do not know many things regarding the pardon of former Yukos oil company head Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who allegedly did not ask for it, but will eventually find out the details, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"You do not know many things. With time, you will probably learn this. Ask Khodorkovsky," Peskov said in the context of the discussion of pardon for Israeli national Naama Issachar without her request, when reporters said Khodorkovsky had been pardoned without asking for it.

Related Topics

Company Oil

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.