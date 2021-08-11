Media Unions Call for Release of 2 Journalists Arrested in Pakistan

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Pakistani affiliate, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, urged the Pakistani government on Wednesday to drop charges against and release two Lahore-based journalists, who were arrested under the cybercrime act by the Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Pakistani affiliate, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, urged the Pakistani government on Wednesday to drop charges against and release two Lahore-based journalists, who were arrested under the cybercrime act by the Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the report, the journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat, who were arrested on August 7, were accused of criticizing the national security services and the courts on their media channels, which is a crime under the PECA 2016 (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act). After widespread protests by journalists on social media, the FIA confirmed the arrest and released the journalists on bail on Saturday evening.

"The increasing number of cases against journalists related to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act is leading to freedom of the press being suppressed. The IFJ urges Pakistani authorities to withdraw the cases against Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat and to stop using the PECA law against journalists," IFJ said.

The IFJ stated that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, which gives overarching powers to law enforcement authorities, has been consistently abused in Pakistan to clamp down on free speech.