UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Watchdog Files Complaint In Sweden Against Eritrea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:33 PM

Media watchdog files complaint in Sweden against Eritrea

Sweden's chapter of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a complaint Wednesday with prosecutors accusing Eritrea's regime of human rights abuses over the imprisonment of Swedish-Eritrean journalist Dawit Isaak in 2001

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Sweden's chapter of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a complaint Wednesday with prosecutors accusing Eritrea's regime of human rights abuses over the imprisonment of Swedish-Eritrean journalist Dawit Isaak in 2001.

The complaint was directed at Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and seven other high ranking political leaders, including Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed.

Handed over to Swedish police by RSF and Isaak's brother, the complaint accused them of "crimes against humanity, enforced disappearance, torture and kidnapping".

It was also signed by human rights advocates like Nobel Peace prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay.

On September 23, 2001, Isaak was arrested shortly after the Eritrean newspaper he founded, Setit, published articles demanding political reforms.

According to RSF, he and his colleagues detained at the same time are now the journalists who have been imprisoned the longest in the world.

Isaak had fled to Sweden in 1987 during Eritrea's struggle against Ethiopia which eventually led to independence in 1993.

He returned in 2001 to help shape the media landscape.

RSF ranks Eritrea as the world's third most repressive country when it comes to press freedom, behind North Korea and Turkmenistan.

Similar complaints have been filed before, including in 2014 when a new law took effect in Sweden enabling the prosecution for such crimes even if committed elsewhere in the world.

The prosecutor-general at the time concluded that while there were grounds to suspect a crime and open an investigation, doing so "would diminish the possibility that Dawit Isaak would be freed." Bjorn Tunback, coordinator for RSF Sweden's work on the Dawit Isaak case, said they hoped this time would be different after Foreign Minister Ann Linde last year said that despite repeated calls for Isaak's release "no clear changes are yet to be noted in Eritrea." Tunback said the minister's statements indicated that diplomatic channels had been exhausted.

"Diplomacy has its course, but when that doesn't lead anywhere, there is also the legal route," Tunback told AFP.

"The law is there to protect individuals... and that is what we're testing now."

Related Topics

World Police Kidnapping United Nations Same Independence Lead Eritrea Ethiopia Turkmenistan Sweden North Korea September Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

5 minutes ago

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence ..

1 minute ago

Inter's Hakimi out of 'Gladbach clash after positi ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CDA jo ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to PG NAB over a bail ..

5 minutes ago

MPAs walk out of floor over resolution about Urdu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.