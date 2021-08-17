Media Will Be Able To Operate Without Restrictions In Afghanistan - Taliban Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:02 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) promises that the media will freely operate in Afghanistan, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.
"I assure you that we will keep in touch with the media, which will operate freely," Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul.