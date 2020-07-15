UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Workers Detained In Belarus While Covering Unsanctioned Rallies Released

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:30 AM

Media Workers Detained in Belarus While Covering Unsanctioned Rallies Released

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Belarusian police officers detained more than 10 media workers, including foreign correspondents, while they were covering unauthorized street protests, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said on Wednesday, adding that they had all been released.

On Tuesday evening, more than 100 demonstrators were detained across Belarus during sporadic protests against the refusal of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to register two candidates for the upcoming presidential election.

"During the protests, journalists who broadcast live from the scene were detained," the organization said.

It added that the journalists with Euroradio, the Tut.

By portal, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Novy Cas and Belsat tv were detained in the capital city of Minsk. After a while, they were all released from police stations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Belarusian Interior Ministry warned citizens against participating in unauthorized mass gatherings.

The presidential campaign in Belarus has been accompanied by the arrests of those supporting the candidates running against current President Alexander Lukashenko. The interior ministry says that most people have been arrested for violating laws on holding public events, as well as undermining public order.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Ministry Election Commission Of Pakistan Minsk Belarus Media TV All From

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

2 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

4 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

6 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

6 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

6 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.