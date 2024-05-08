Open Menu

Mediator Qatar Urges International Community To Prevent Rafah 'genocide'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Mediator Qatar urges international community to prevent Rafah 'genocide'

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Qatar called on the international community on Wednesday to prevent a "genocide" in Rafah following Israel's seizure of the Gaza City's crossing with Egypt and threats of a wider assault.

In a statement, the Gulf state, which has been mediating between Israel and Hamas, appealed "for urgent international action to prevent the city from being invaded and a crime of genocide being committed".

Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after seizing the main border crossing with Egypt.

Israel has vowed for weeks to launch a ground incursion into Rafah, despite a clamour of international objection.

The attacks on the southern city, which is packed with displaced civilians, came as negotiators and mediators met in Cairo to try to hammer out a hostage-release and truce deal in the seven-month war.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas's political office in Doha since 2012, has been engaged -- along with Egypt and the United States -- in months of behind-the-scenes mediation between Israel and the Palestinian group.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Gaza Qatar Cairo Doha United States Turkish Lira Border From

Recent Stories

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

8 minutes ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

18 minutes ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

26 minutes ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

4 hours ago
Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

13 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

14 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

13 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

13 hours ago
 EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' p ..

EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea

13 hours ago

More Stories From World