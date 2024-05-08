Mediator Qatar Urges International Community To Prevent Rafah 'genocide'
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Qatar called on the international community on Wednesday to prevent a "genocide" in Rafah following Israel's seizure of the Gaza City's crossing with Egypt and threats of a wider assault.
In a statement, the Gulf state, which has been mediating between Israel and Hamas, appealed "for urgent international action to prevent the city from being invaded and a crime of genocide being committed".
Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after seizing the main border crossing with Egypt.
Israel has vowed for weeks to launch a ground incursion into Rafah, despite a clamour of international objection.
The attacks on the southern city, which is packed with displaced civilians, came as negotiators and mediators met in Cairo to try to hammer out a hostage-release and truce deal in the seven-month war.
Qatar, which has hosted Hamas's political office in Doha since 2012, has been engaged -- along with Egypt and the United States -- in months of behind-the-scenes mediation between Israel and the Palestinian group.
