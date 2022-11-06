UrduPoint.com

Mediators Propose To Resume Talks Between Sudan's Military, Opposition - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Mediators Propose to Resume Talks Between Sudan's Military, Opposition - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) International mediators on political resolution of the crisis in Sudan have proposed to resume the direct talks between the military in power and the opposition on November 15, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported Sunday, citing its sources.

In June, a political dialogue was initiated in Sudan between the military government and members of the opposition. Talks were brokered by the so-called Trilateral Mechanism that includes the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa. The mediators decided to postpone the talks in July after the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) withdrew from the dialogue over their disagreement with the military.

The Trilateral Mechanism proposed to begin the official talks between the parties on November 15 in the hopes the negotiations between the military and the FFC will end within two weeks, according to the broadcaster.

In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing the transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

Weekly protests against the military rule have continued in Sudan since then, resulting in more than 100 protesters dead.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Sudan January June July October November Sunday All From Government Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

59 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.