Mediators seek Gaza truce as US calls for 'immediate ceasefire'

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Mediators in Cairo pushed on Monday with efforts towards a Gaza truce after Israel's top ally the United States stepped up pressure for a halt in fighting and more aid to enter the besieged Palestinian territory.

Bombardment and combat claimed 124 more lives within 24 hours, said the health ministry as the territory has been devastated and gripped by dire food shortages in the war sparked by October 7 attacks.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators met with US and Palestinian envoys -- but no Israeli delegates so far -- in Cairo for a second day of talks aiming for a halt in fighting before the month of Ramadan starts on March 10 or 11.

An Egyptian tv channel linked to the intelligence service reported "significant progress" towards a truce deal without giving any more details, while a Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks were continuing.

The plan on the table aims for a six-week truce, the exchange of scores of remaining hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and for more aid to enter Gaza -- but sticking points remain.

US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Sunday for the six-week truce deal to be accepted, while criticising Israel in unusually strong language over insufficient aid deliveries into Gaza.

"Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table," she said in a speech in Selma, Alabama.