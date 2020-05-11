Residents of long-term medical care homes must be protected and supported given the high rate of COVID-19 infection in many of these facilities, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Residents of long-term medical care homes must be protected and supported given the high rate of COVID-19 infection in many of these facilities, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Monday.

"When we look at the epidemic around the world, we see that in some countries, over half of the cases have occurred in long-term care facilities or workers in those facilities. We need to look at these hotspots, these really, really terrible situations in which we either haven't properly shielded people in those situations or protected them," he said.

In response to a journalist's question regarding the prevalence of antibodies against the disease among the world's population and whether this could lead to the growth of herd immunity, Ryan criticized countries that had made little effort to protect elderly people.

"I do think this idea that, well maybe countries who had lax measures, who haven't done anything will all of a sudden magically reach some herd immunity and so what if we lose a few old people along the way. This is a really dangerous, dangerous calculation, and not one I believe most member states are willing to make that arithmetic," Ryan remarked