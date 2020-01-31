Medical Company Novacyt Rolls Out New Strain-Specific Coronavirus Test

(@FahadShabbir)

International clinical diagnostics company Novacyt announced on Friday the launch of a new coronavirus test, more specific than similar tests, as it detects the virus's new strain exclusively

"Novacyt ... an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that its molecular diagnostics division, Primerdesign, has launched a new molecular test for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)," the company said.

The new test can detect only the 2019 strain of the virus, it stressed.

"Over the last few days, we have seen significant early demand for our genesig 2019-nCoV test from over 10 countries.

We believe our assay is the first European test to be made available and will be introduced this weekend at the Medlab Expo in the middle East," Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis said.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in late December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to multiple countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and more than 9,000 infected globally.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.