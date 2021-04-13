Medical Experts Confirm Daunte Wright Died of Gunshot Wound During Sunday Police Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed in a traffic stop incident involving Minnesota police, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin Medical Examiner has confirmed.

"This individual died of a gunshot wound of the chest and manner of death is homicide. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is the investigating agency," the medical experts said in a Monday evening release.

According to the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington, at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Brooklyn Center officers initiated a traffic stop of Daunte Wright's car based on a license plate violation.

The fatal shooting of Wright during an attempt to restrain him sparked nightly clashes between hundreds of protesters and police officers, forcing the authorities to deploy National Guard units and impose a curfew in the city adjacent to Minneapolis.

The incident and the following unrest came amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

In a Monday address, US President Joe Biden condemned looting and violence following Daunte Wright's death.