Medical Experts From China Visit 3 Hospitals in Moscow - Member of Delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

Medical experts from China who have come to help Russia fight the coronavirus infection have visited three hospitals in Moscow, a member of the delegation told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Medical experts from China who have come to help Russia fight the coronavirus infection have visited three hospitals in Moscow, a member of the delegation told Sputnik on Monday.

The 10 medical experts from China have visited two operational hospitals and one that is being built in the south of Moscow, Kaili Wang, the head of the Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control, said.

The group may visit several other medical institutions in the coming days, he added.