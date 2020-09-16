Medical Goods Trade Grew by 38.7% in First Half of 2020 - WTO

The trade in medical goods increased by 38.7 percent in the first six months of 2020, according to data from 41 countries, according to a report by the World Trade Organization's Secretariat on measures to expedite access to critical medical goods and services amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The trade in medical goods increased by 38.7 percent in the first six months of 2020, according to data from 41 countries, according to a report by the World Trade Organization's Secretariat on measures to expedite access to critical medical goods and services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Initial data for 41 countries suggests trade in medical goods grew by 38.7 per cent in the first half of 2020. Certain products remain subject to periodic shortages, with sourcing a particular challenge for some developing countries," the organization said in a statement, listing the report's key points.

The report has also noted improved access to COVID-19 critical medical services as well as facilitation of the international movement of health workers and new temporary rules on telemedicine.

The issue of availability of medical goods and services across the globe has become even more pressing amid the ongoing pandemic, with various initiatives, including the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which involves the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other international entities.