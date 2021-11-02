UrduPoint.com

'Medical Issue' Delays Next SpaceX Launch To ISS Until At Least November 6 - NASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) NASA is putting off the next human crew launch of a SpaceX mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for three days from Wednesday, November 3, to Saturday, November 6, the US space agency announced on Monday.

"NASA is delaying the upcoming launch of the agency's SpaceX Crew-3 mission due to a minor medical issue involving one of its crew members," the agency said in a statement. "The issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19. The launch to the ISS was planned for Wednesday, November 3."

Crew-3 astronauts Matthias Maurer, Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron will remain in quarantine at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida while preparing for their launch, the statement said.

"Teams will continue to monitor crew health as they evaluate potential launch opportunities at the end of the week. The earliest possible opportunity for launch is 11:36 p.m. EDT Saturday, November 6. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are in good shape," the statement added.

The flight will be the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fourth flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, according to the statement.

