MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The special medical aircraft from Germany, which is set to deliver from Russia to Berlin the hospitalized Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, has landed in the Omsk Airport, according to Flightradar24 tracking service.

German newspaper Bild previously reported that the medical jet took off from Germany's Nuremberg Airport in the early hours of Friday. According to Bild, Navalny is expected to be transferred to Charite hospital in Berlin, the one where Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov received treatment back in 2018 after his poisoning. However, doctors from the Omsk hospital, where Navalny currently is, believe his condition does not allow transportation.

According to Flightradar24, the Bombardier Challenger 604 left Nuremberg at 03.12 a.m. local time (01:12 GMT) and landed on the runway of the Omsk Airport at 12.10 p.m. local time (06:10 GMT).

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he suddenly fell ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in a coma. While Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) believes some poisonous substance was mixed into his tea, doctors say that poisoning is just one of the possible reasons behind Navalny's condition.