UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Jet, Set To Transport Navalny To Berlin For Treatment, Lands In Russia's Omsk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Medical Jet, Set to Transport Navalny to Berlin for Treatment, Lands in Russia's Omsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The special medical aircraft from Germany, which is set to deliver from Russia to Berlin the hospitalized Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, has landed in the Omsk Airport, according to Flightradar24 tracking service.

German newspaper Bild previously reported that the medical jet took off from Germany's Nuremberg Airport in the early hours of Friday. According to Bild, Navalny is expected to be transferred to Charite hospital in Berlin, the one where Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov received treatment back in 2018 after his poisoning. However, doctors from the Omsk hospital, where Navalny currently is, believe his condition does not allow transportation.

According to Flightradar24, the Bombardier Challenger 604 left Nuremberg at 03.12 a.m. local time (01:12 GMT) and landed on the runway of the Omsk Airport at 12.10 p.m. local time (06:10 GMT).

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he suddenly fell ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in a coma. While Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) believes some poisonous substance was mixed into his tea, doctors say that poisoning is just one of the possible reasons behind Navalny's condition.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Berlin Omsk Tomsk 2018 From Airport Opposition P

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

12 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

12 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

12 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.