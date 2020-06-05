UrduPoint.com
Medical Journal Retracts Article Claiming Anti-Malaria Drug Did Not Help COVID-19 Patients

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Medical Journal Retracts Article Claiming Anti-Malaria Drug Did Not Help COVID-19 Patients

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The British medical journal "The Lancet" announced on Thursday it has withdrawn an article that claimed a study of more than 96,000 people showed hydroxychloroquine did not significantly help people suffering from novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Our independent peer reviewers informed us that Surgisphere would not transfer the full data set, client contracts, and the full ... audit report to their servers for analysis as such transfer would violate client agreements and confidentiality requirements. As such, our reviewers were not able to conduct an independent and private peer review," the journal said.

The journal pointed out it could no longer vouch for the veracity of the Primary data sources.

"Due to this unfortunate development, the authors request that the paper be retracted," the journal said.

The published paper had claimed that different drug regimens using hydroxychloroquine were associated with decreased-  in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias when used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Leading epidemiologists and virologists throughout the world such as Dr. Didier Raoult have praised hydroxychloroquine as an effective - and inexpensive - means to treat COVID-19 when combined with zinc and azithromycin.

