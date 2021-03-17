UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Labs In Bulgaria Undergo Massive Cyberattack - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Medical Labs in Bulgaria Undergo Massive Cyberattack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A massive cyberattack on medical laboratories in Bulgaria has disrupted their website operations, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Tuesday.

"A group of laboratories across the country is under attack since they all use servers in the same data center," the owner of one of the labs told the broadcaster.

The cyberattack affected laboratories in the cities of Varna, Ruse, Pleven, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Pernik and the capital city of Sofia.

Related Topics

Attack Plovdiv Pernik Pleven Varna Ruse Sofia Same Bulgaria All

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

49 minutes ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

49 minutes ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

56 minutes ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

15 minutes ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

15 minutes ago

US Views Russia Greater Information Threat Than Ch ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.