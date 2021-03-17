Medical Labs in Bulgaria Undergo Massive Cyberattack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A massive cyberattack on medical laboratories in Bulgaria has disrupted their website operations, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Tuesday.

"A group of laboratories across the country is under attack since they all use servers in the same data center," the owner of one of the labs told the broadcaster.

The cyberattack affected laboratories in the cities of Varna, Ruse, Pleven, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Pernik and the capital city of Sofia.