Medical Residents Start Indefinite Strike in Madrid Demanding Better Working Conditions

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Medical residents in Madrid started on Monday an indefinite strike demanding better working conditions.

Several protests have already been held in the capital, including in front of the regional health council, where the level of salaries of resident physicians is among the lowest in the country.

The strike was initiated by the AMYTS association, which called on 4,600 medical residents working in hospitals in the capital region to join the protest.

Medical residents work in hospitals during the final year of their studies. They usually have a large workload and minimal salaries.

The list of key requirements includes working schedule changes, the provision of normal facilities for rest, salary increases, payments on duty and doctors' supervision.

According to AMYTS, the strike comes in response to the refusal of the regional health council to negotiate an agreement. Protesters say that the health council "did not even read" the draft agreement proposed by medical residents, which was sent to the council in late May.

At the same time, the strike will not affect medical care provision in the region, since protesters were required to fulfill 100 percent of the work with patients.