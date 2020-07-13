UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Residents Start Indefinite Strike In Madrid Demanding Better Working Conditions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Medical Residents Start Indefinite Strike in Madrid Demanding Better Working Conditions

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Medical residents in Madrid started on Monday an indefinite strike demanding better working conditions.

Several protests have already been held in the capital, including in front of the regional health council, where the level of salaries of resident physicians is among the lowest in the country.

The strike was initiated by the AMYTS association, which called on 4,600 medical residents working in hospitals in the capital region to join the protest.

Medical residents work in hospitals during the final year of their studies. They usually have a large workload and minimal salaries.

The list of key requirements includes working schedule changes, the provision of normal facilities for rest, salary increases, payments on duty and doctors' supervision.

According to AMYTS, the strike comes in response to the refusal of the regional health council to negotiate an agreement. Protesters say that the health council "did not even read" the draft agreement proposed by medical residents, which was sent to the council in late May.

At the same time, the strike will not affect medical care provision in the region, since protesters were required to fulfill 100 percent of the work with patients.

Related Topics

Protest Madrid Same May Agreement

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

25 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

26 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

41 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

50 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.