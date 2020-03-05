Medical Screener at Los Angeles Airport Tests Positive for COVID-19 - DHS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) A medical worker screening travelers at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency after six new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of those infected in the county to seven. The screener is among those six new cases.

"Late last night [on Tuesday], DHS headquarters was alerted to a situation where one of our contracted medical professionals conducting screenings at LAX international airport had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus," the DHS said on Wednesday, as quoted by CBS Los Angeles.

The individual in question began showing symptoms on Saturday, over a week since their last shift at the airport, according to the DHS. The next day, the individual visited the doctor and received a COVID-19 test.

According to the DHS, the "individual wore all the correct protective equipment and took necessary protections on the job." Currently, it is unknown whether the medical screener contracted the virus from "community spread" or through their work. None of the travelers screened at the Los Angeles airport - most of whom are those coming from virus-hit China - has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual and their family are being currently quarantined at home.