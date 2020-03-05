UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Screener At Los Angeles Airport Tests Positive For COVID-19 - DHS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Medical Screener at Los Angeles Airport Tests Positive for COVID-19 - DHS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) A medical worker screening travelers at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency after six new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of those infected in the county to seven. The screener is among those six new cases.

"Late last night [on Tuesday], DHS headquarters was alerted to a situation where one of our contracted medical professionals conducting screenings at LAX international airport had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus," the DHS said on Wednesday, as quoted by CBS Los Angeles.

The individual in question began showing symptoms on Saturday, over a week since their last shift at the airport, according to the DHS. The next day, the individual visited the doctor and received a COVID-19 test.

According to the DHS, the "individual wore all the correct protective equipment and took necessary protections on the job." Currently, it is unknown whether the medical screener contracted the virus from "community spread" or through their work. None of the travelers screened at the Los Angeles airport - most of whom are those coming from virus-hit China - has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual and their family are being currently quarantined at home.

Related Topics

China Doctor Job Los Angeles Family All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 March 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

9 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

11 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

11 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.