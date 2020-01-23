Medical Services, Rospotrebnadzor on Duty 24/7 at Vnukovo Airport Over Coronavirus Threat

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Moscow's Vnukovo airport has its own medical service where specialists from the Russian consumer protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, are on duty around-the-clock due to respond to situations related to the new coronavirus originating from China, the airport's press service said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rospotrebnadzor reported that Vnukovo airport had boosted sanitation and quarantine control, and introduced mandatory sanitation and quarantine inspections of all aircraft arriving from China and Thailand.

"Specialists of a sanitary and quarantine checkpoint [of Rospotrebnadzor] are working together with Vnukovo airport's medical service on a 24-hour basis," the press service said on Thursday.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

There are 571 confirmed cases and 17 recorded deaths in China. Infections have also been detected in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

A potential case was thought to be detected in Russia's Perm earlier in the day when a passenger traveling from China arrived to the city's international airport with a high fever. However the spokesman for the airport told Sputnik that no traces of the disease were found on the individual, who was eventually diagnosed with a common cold.