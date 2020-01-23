UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Services, Rospotrebnadzor On Duty 24/7 At Vnukovo Airport Over Coronavirus Threat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Medical Services, Rospotrebnadzor on Duty 24/7 at Vnukovo Airport Over Coronavirus Threat

Moscow's Vnukovo airport has its own medical service where specialists from the Russian consumer protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, are on duty around-the-clock due to respond to situations related to the new coronavirus originating from China, the airport's press service said on Thursday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Moscow's Vnukovo airport has its own medical service where specialists from the Russian consumer protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, are on duty around-the-clock due to respond to situations related to the new coronavirus originating from China, the airport's press service said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rospotrebnadzor reported that Vnukovo airport had boosted sanitation and quarantine control, and introduced mandatory sanitation and quarantine inspections of all aircraft arriving from China and Thailand.

"Specialists of a sanitary and quarantine checkpoint [of Rospotrebnadzor] are working together with Vnukovo airport's medical service on a 24-hour basis," the press service said on Thursday.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

There are 571 confirmed cases and 17 recorded deaths in China. Infections have also been detected in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

A potential case was thought to be detected in Russia's Perm earlier in the day when a passenger traveling from China arrived to the city's international airport with a high fever. However the spokesman for the airport told Sputnik that no traces of the disease were found on the individual, who was eventually diagnosed with a common cold.

Related Topics

Thailand Moscow Russia China Wuhan Perm Japan South Korea United States December All From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.