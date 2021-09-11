Medical Staff Protest Near Health Ministry in Warsaw Demanding Better Working Conditions

Poland's health care sector employees are holding a demonstration outside the Health Ministry building in the capital to protest their working conditions, pressing the government to increase spending on health care up to 8% of the national GDP, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

Several thousands of medical staff are rallying across central streets and causing traffic disruptions. They are heading toward the prime minister's chancellery.

Among other things, the protesters demand that their wages be raised, the law on the minimum wage amended and the required number of non-medical support and administrative personnel hired.

The demonstration also features opposition political figures, including the leader of the Poland 2050 party, Szymon Holownia.

Law enforcement officers are refraining from interfering in the rally for now.

The protest came after Health Minister Adam Niedzielski held a meeting with the organizational committee of the rally. The talks lasted several minutes before ending in a fiasco. The organizers were angered by the fact that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki skipped the meeting. His participation was a prerequisite for the negotiations demanded by the protesters.