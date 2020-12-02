UrduPoint.com
Medical Worker In Oslo Jailed For 24 Days For Breaking Quarantine Rules - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:47 PM

Medical Worker in Oslo Jailed for 24 Days for Breaking Quarantine Rules - Reports

A medical secretary at a physician's office in Oslo was sentenced to 24 days in prison for multiple violations of coronavirus quarantine rules, Norwegian media said Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) A medical secretary at a physician's office in Oslo was sentenced to 24 days in prison for multiple violations of coronavirus quarantine rules, Norwegian media said Wednesday.

The woman in her 20s ignored the requirement to self-isolate for two weeks after traveling to the United Kingdom � a designated "red zone" � to meet with her boyfriend, the public radio NRK said.

She was found to have gone straight to work after making the trip three times since the rules were introduced and had more than 150 recorded contacts with patients.

A Norwegian news website, Norway Today, said her boss had reported the secretary to the authorities after learning about her travel history and eventually fired her.

The woman admitted in court to breaking the rules but denied having known about them. Prosecutors argued she had notified patients over the phone that they must avoid visits to the clinic after going abroad.

