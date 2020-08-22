(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Doctors at the Charite hospital in Berlin are preparing a statement on the health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and the course of treatment, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

"The Charite Berlin hospital confirms the admission of Alexey Navalny for treatment. As of now, a thorough medical examination is being carried out, upon completion of research and discussion with the family, the attending physicians will make a public statement about the disease and further steps for treatment," the hospital wrote on Twitter.