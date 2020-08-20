UrduPoint.com
Medics Treating Navalny Working To 'save His Life': Hospital Doctor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:55 PM

Medics treating Navalny working to 'save his life': hospital doctor

A senior doctor at the hospital where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated for suspected poisoning said Thursday that medics are doing all they can to save his life

Omsk, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A senior doctor at the hospital where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated for suspected poisoning said Thursday that medics are doing all they can to save his life.

The deputy head of the emergency hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, Anatoly Kalinichenko, told journalists: "Doctors aren't just doing everything possible. The doctors are really working now on saving his life."

