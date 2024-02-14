Open Menu

Medics Warn Of Danger, Desperation At Key Gaza Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 08:07 PM

Medics warn of danger, desperation at key Gaza hospital

Medics are sounding the alarm at southern Gaza's Nasser hospital, where a nurse said snipers are killing people, sewage has flooded the emergency room and drinking water has run out

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Medics are sounding the alarm at southern Gaza's Nasser hospital, where a nurse said snipers are killing people, sewage has flooded the emergency room and drinking water has run out.

"It was a black night, with strikes and explosions all night," Mohammed al-Astal, a nurse in the emergency department, told AFP on Wednesday.

Fighting between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian group has taken place all around Nasser hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.

Astal said the facility has been "besieged" for a month, with constant danger and no food or drinking water left.

"At night, tanks opened heavy fire on the hospital and snipers on the roofs of buildings surrounding Nasser hospital opened fire and killed three displaced people," the 39-year-old nurse said.

He said dozens of young men and some women were detained in Tuesday by Israeli troops, who also "forced the displaced people to leave under gunfire".

Gaza's health ministry reported that thousands of people, including patients, have been made to leave the hospital.

Israel's military said soldiers "opened a secure route to evacuate the civilian population taking shelter in the area of the Nasser hospital", without commenting on the allegations of sniper fire.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Water Gaza Young Women All

Recent Stories

LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulter ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulters in 150 days

4 minutes ago
 PEC Punjab reviews preparations for re-polling in ..

PEC Punjab reviews preparations for re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days

LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days

23 minutes ago
 French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign ..

French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign funding sentence

23 minutes ago
 Senate Body on education seeks plan for teachers t ..

Senate Body on education seeks plan for teachers training, moral values

23 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for ..

NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for quarterly adjustment

22 minutes ago
Ashrafi commends institutions for ensuring law, or ..

Ashrafi commends institutions for ensuring law, order during elections

23 minutes ago
 PU Institute of Business Administration organises ..

PU Institute of Business Administration organises job fair

23 minutes ago
 CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

35 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

35 minutes ago
 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

35 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World