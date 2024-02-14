Medics warn of danger, desperation at key Gaza hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Medics are sounding the alarm at southern Gaza's Nasser hospital, where a nurse said snipers are killing people, sewage has flooded the emergency room and drinking water has run out

"It was a black night, with strikes and explosions all night," Mohammed al-Astal, a nurse in the emergency department, told AFP on Wednesday.

"It was a black night, with strikes and explosions all night," Mohammed al-Astal, a nurse in the emergency department, told AFP on Wednesday.

Fighting between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian group has taken place all around Nasser hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.

Astal said the facility has been "besieged" for a month, with constant danger and no food or drinking water left.

"At night, tanks opened heavy fire on the hospital and snipers on the roofs of buildings surrounding Nasser hospital opened fire and killed three displaced people," the 39-year-old nurse said.

He said dozens of young men and some women were detained in Tuesday by Israeli troops, who also "forced the displaced people to leave under gunfire".

Gaza's health ministry reported that thousands of people, including patients, have been made to leave the hospital.

Israel's military said soldiers "opened a secure route to evacuate the civilian population taking shelter in the area of the Nasser hospital", without commenting on the allegations of sniper fire.