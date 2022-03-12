'Medieval' siege in Ukraine could spell 'unimaginable tragedy': MSF

(@FahadShabbir)

The situation in Ukraine's port city Mariupol, encircled and under constant Russian shelling, is "desperate", a top Doctors Without Borders executive said Friday, calling for immediate action to avoid "unimaginable tragedy".

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities following Russia's invasion on February 24.

The situation is especially dire in Mariupol, where for nearly two weeks, civilians have been desperately trying to flee Russian bombardment in a freezing city left without water or heating, and running out of food.

"It's really quite desperate," said Stephen Cornish, head of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Swiss office and one of those heading the medical charity's Ukraine operation.

"Hundreds of thousands of people... are for all intents and purposes besieged," he told AFP in an interview.

"Sieges are a medieval practice that have been outlawed by the modern rules of war for good reason." The regional military administration estimates 1,207 people have been killed in Mariupol alone, with many more bodies likely still under the debris.

- Protect civilians - Cornish stressed that under international law, "civilians must be protected, they must be able to have their basic needs, food, water, medicine, and certainly kept outside of the conflict".

"As we can see, not only in Mariupol, but with credible reports coming from Kharkiv and Dnipro and other areas, every effort is not being made to spare civilians," Cornish said.

"We are really heading towards an unimaginable tragedy," he warned, insisting that "there is still time to avoid it, and we must see it avoided".

MSF has more than 100 personnel in Ukraine, where it has been working to ensure a flow of medical supplies across the country, including to the frontlines.

In some areas, Cornish said, the teams are able to work, respond and carry out assessments, including opening a mobile clinic Friday in the western city of Vinnytsia to treat displaced people.

He said that perhaps the main challenge facing MSF teams on the ground was the large number of different areas being subjected to violence at the same time.

"There are dozens of locations that need emergency medical response, and we're simply not yet in a position to be able to do that," Cornish said.

- 'Truly shocking' - Providing medical assistance in the conflict can meanwhile be dangerous.

There have been at least 30 attacks on health care facilities, ambulances and health personnel in Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the World Health Organization, causing 12 deaths and 34 injuries.

One of those attacks -- the shelling of a children's and maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday -- killed three people, including a child.

That bombing, Cornish said, was "truly shocking to our conscience, to our humanity".

"It is simply beyond the pale, and beyond words to understand how this can be allowed to happen in our times." MSF staff were not at the hospital, but a number of them and their family members are still in Mariupol, and have taken refuge in the charity's compound there.

- Restore dignity, humanity - "Those, despite the horrendous conditions, are the lucky ones," Cornish said.

"They still have some access to a generator, food and water. Others don't." While communications have been almost entirely down since March 2 in the city that is normally home to half a million people, the MSF staff are still able to charge cell phones and communicate thanks to the generator.

"I can tell you we await those contacts with a lot of trepidation, and we're very relieved when we get news that they're still OK," Cornish said.

The intense violence there means the MSF teams in Mariupol "are unable to continue assisting in the hospital facilities", he said.

"This is simply not acceptable in modern day times," he said.

"Everything must be done to ensure that we get back to a situation where there is some dignity and humanity."