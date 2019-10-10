UrduPoint.com
Mediterranean Basin Badly Hit By Climate Change: Study

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:20 PM

Temperatures in the Mediterranean basin are increasing much faster than the global average, threatening food and water supplies, scientists warned Thursday in a new study

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Temperatures in the Mediterranean basin are increasing much faster than the global average, threatening food and water supplies, scientists warned Thursday in a new study.

"We are one of the regions most impacted by climate change worldwide," said Nasser Kamel, the secretary general of the Mediterranean Union, presenting the study by the Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change (MedECC) which groups more than 600 scientists.

The Mediterranean basin covers portions of three continents: Europe, Asia and Africa -- comprising a region that has mild, rainy winters and hot, dry summers.

Temperatures in the region have risen by 1.5 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial period, above the global average of 1.1 degrees Celsius, according to the study.

By 2040 temperatures are forecast to rise here by 2.2 degrees Celsius -- with the increase in some areas of the basin hitting as much as 3.8 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, it said.

