Mediterranean Migrant Arrivals to Europe Drop by 14% in 2019 - IOM

Mediterranean migrant arrivals to European countries in 2019 decreased to 72,263 from 84,345 last year, a 14 percent fall, a report released on Friday by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Mediterranean migrant arrivals to European countries in 2019 decreased to 72,263 from 84,345 last year, a 14 percent fall, a report released on Friday by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"Arrivals this year to Greece and Spain are at 39,155 and 17,405, respectively (56,560 combined), accounting for about 78 per cent of the regional total, with the balance arriving in much smaller numbers to Italy, Malta and Cyprus. Arrivals to Greece are running approximately 60 per cent ahead of 2018's totals from this time. Arrivals to Spain are more than 50 per cent lower," the report read.

In total, this year, 1,041 migrants in the Mediterranean have been officially reported dead, compared to 1,890 deaths in 2018, according to the report.

The IOM said that of all the migrants reported dead this year, dozens of them have died within the last 10 days.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that over 1,000 people will have been reported killed in the waters of the Mediterranean, with a total of at least 18,960 people having been killed during that period, the IOM added.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in middle Eastern and North African countries. However, over recent years the flow of migrants has been steadily decreasing due to various factors, including the winding down of the war in Syria and a number of European countries embracing stricter border security and immigration policies.

