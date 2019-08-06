UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Reach 840 This Year - IOM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:56 PM

Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Reach 840 This Year - IOM

The number of migrants and refugees who died or disappeared in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe has reached 840 people so far in 2019, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The number of migrants and refugees who died or disappeared in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe has reached 840 people so far in 2019, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Tuesday.

According to the IOM, since the beginning of 2019, 39,329 migrants and refuges have reached Europe via the Mediterranean, 34 percent less than the last year. Most of them have arrived to Spain (18,947 people) and Greece (13,568 people).

"Deaths recorded on the three main Mediterranean Sea routes through almost seven months of 2019 are at 840 individuals - or about 45 per cent of the 1,517 deaths confirmed during the same period in 2018," the IOM stated.

The Syrian Civil War has ushered multiple waves of migrants and refugees trying reach Europe in order to escape violence, with movement peaking in 2015. However, over recent years the flow of migrants has been steadily going down due to various factors, including the winding down of the war in Syria and a number of European countries embracing a stricter border security and immigration policies.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Died Same Spain Greece Border 2015 2018 2019 Refugee

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

42 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

43 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University observes Solidarity with ..

2 minutes ago

One killed, several injured in Quetta blast

2 minutes ago

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88: family

2 minutes ago

Gold price jumps by Rs 500, traded at Rs 84,500 pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.