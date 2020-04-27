Mediterranean Nations Call for EU-Wide Plan to Save Tourism Sector

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Nine EU countries in the Mediterranean region on Monday called for bloc-wide coordination in a bid to resuscitate the tourism industry after the pandemic brought it to a standstill.

The tourism ministers of France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria issued a joint declaration at Spain's initiative, its ministry said.

"To help tourism successfully recover, there needs to be cooperation and coordination among member states. Together we can make the sector key to post-coronavirus economic recovery," Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto was quoted as saying.

She suggested harmonizing travel protocols among all EU nations, identifying the worst-affected regions and using the EU's 100 billion euro ($108 billion) short-time work scheme to protect jobs.

The Spanish ministry said that tourism accounts for 10 percent of the EU's gross domestic product and 12 percent of all jobs. Some 40 percent of the world's tourist arrivals are in the EU, with 562 million arrivals recorded in 2019.