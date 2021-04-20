UrduPoint.com
Medium-Strength Solar Flare Occurred On Sun Early On Tuesday - Scientists

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Medium-Strength Solar Flare Occurred on Sun Early on Tuesday - Scientists

A medium-strength solar flare occurred on the Sun in the early hours of Tuesday, the solar X-ray lab of the Russian Academy of Sciences Physics Institute said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) A medium-strength solar flare occurred on the Sun in the early hours of Tuesday, the solar X-ray lab of the Russian academy of Sciences Physics Institute said.

According to data received from US satellite GOES-16, the laboratory has registered a Class M solar flare from 2:19 am - 2:59 am. The X-ray index rose from green to yellow level.

The solar flare is not a threat, but can provoke a geomagnetic storm in several days, Sergey Kuzin, the laboratory's chief, told Sputnik.

"This flare is unique for us, because we are observing a period of quite low solar activity, only from four to five such flares occurred lately. From the perspective of impact on the Earth, there will be nothing extraordinary, a small geomagnetic storm at most," Kuzin said.

He added that during high solar activity such flares occur every other day.

