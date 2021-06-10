Meduza Editor-in-Chief Denies Rumors of Outlet Shutting Down

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Meduza news outlet, which is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia, is not shutting down, contrary to the rumors, the outlet's editor-in-chief Ivan Kolpakov, told RIA Novosti on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Meduza news outlet, which is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia, is not shutting down, contrary to the rumors, the outlet's editor-in-chief Ivan Kolpakov, told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the head of Ekho Moskvy broadcaster said that Meduza was closing because its business model was no longer sustainable.

"Meduza is not shutting down," Kolpakov said.

After the Russian Justice Ministry added Meduza whose parent company is registered in Latvia to the list of foreign agents, the outlet said it was afraid of losing a large portion of ad revenue, which could mean "the death" for it.