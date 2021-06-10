UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meduza Editor-in-Chief Denies Rumors Of Outlet Shutting Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Meduza Editor-in-Chief Denies Rumors of Outlet Shutting Down

Meduza news outlet, which is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia, is not shutting down, contrary to the rumors, the outlet's editor-in-chief Ivan Kolpakov, told RIA Novosti on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Meduza news outlet, which is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia, is not shutting down, contrary to the rumors, the outlet's editor-in-chief Ivan Kolpakov, told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the head of Ekho Moskvy broadcaster said that Meduza was closing because its business model was no longer sustainable.

"Meduza is not shutting down," Kolpakov said.

After the Russian Justice Ministry added Meduza whose parent company is registered in Latvia to the list of foreign agents, the outlet said it was afraid of losing a large portion of ad revenue, which could mean "the death" for it.

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Latvia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and A ..

14 minutes ago

US Orders Amazon to Pay Delivery Drivers $61.7Mln ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi and Italian Defence Minister d ..

29 minutes ago

US Trade Representative Says to Join Biden in Brus ..

2 minutes ago

First Line of Nord Stream 2 to Be Prepared, Tested ..

2 minutes ago

6th Pakistan Super League resumes in Abu Dhabi

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.