Medvedchuk Appeals to Putin, Zelenskyy With Request to Exchange Him For Ukrainian Soldiers

Detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk appealed to presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and asked to be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers and citizens in Mariupol, according to a video shared by Ukraine's Security Service on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk appealed to presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and asked to be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers and citizens in Mariupol, according to a video shared by Ukraine's Security Service on Monday.

"I, Viktor Vladimirovich Medvedchuk, want to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request that the Ukrainian side exchange me for the defenders of Mariupol and the residents who are there today," Medvedchuk said.