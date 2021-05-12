UrduPoint.com
Medvedchuk Confirms He Is In Ukraine, Not Going To Hide From Justice

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Medvedchuk Confirms He is in Ukraine, Not Going to Hide From Justice

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Ukrainian lawmaker from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that he was in Ukraine and was not going to hide from justice, the parliamentarian is ready to take part in all legal investigative actions.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, were suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea.

"I declare that I am in Ukraine and do not intend to hide from justice. I will continue to participate in legal investigative actions and seek justice both for myself and for all Ukrainian voters who have entrusted me with the high title of People's Deputy of Ukraine," Medvedchuk's statement says.

Medvedchuk also said that during today's searches, law enforcement officers had not found anything illegal in his house and in his office.

"Today, following an illegal order of the authorities, the Prosecutor General's Office, grossly violating the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, conducted searches at my home and office. As expected, nothing illegal was found. The real purpose of these illegal searches was, in violation of the established procedure, to pass me a suspicion of high treason fabricated by order of the authorities," the lawmaker said in a statement.

The parliamentarian considers the actions of law enforcement officers to be political reprisals.

"Everything that happens to me is a political reprisal for my principled political position," he said.

