Medvedchuk On Way To Russia From Turkey - Erdogan

September 23, 2022

Medvedchuk on Way to Russia From Turkey - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was released from the Ukrainian captivity as a result of prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev, went to Russia via Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"During the exchange of prisoners, we had 200 Names. We have all their names. These are all our guests. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin especially mentioned one of them (Medvedchuk). We sent him to Russia," Erdogan told reporters.

