Medvedchuk Says Agreed With German, French Lawmakers to Discuss Ukraine in Jan-Feb

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, said on Friday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had reached preliminary agreement with German and French lawmakers to hold a meeting on Ukraine in the second half of January or in early February.

Medvedchuk also said that his party had established contact with Russia's United Russia party.

Earlier during this meeting, Putin supported Medvedchuk's idea of interparliamentary dialogue between the Normandy Four countries.