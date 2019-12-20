UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedchuk Says Agreed With German, French Lawmakers To Discuss Ukraine In Jan-Feb

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

Medvedchuk Says Agreed With German, French Lawmakers to Discuss Ukraine in Jan-Feb

Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, said on Friday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had reached preliminary agreement with German and French lawmakers to hold a meeting on Ukraine in the second half of January or in early February

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, said on Friday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had reached preliminary agreement with German and French lawmakers to hold a meeting on Ukraine in the second half of January or in early February.

Medvedchuk also said that his party had established contact with Russia's United Russia party.

Earlier during this meeting, Putin supported Medvedchuk's idea of interparliamentary dialogue between the Normandy Four countries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin January February Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Jaishankar cancels meeting with US lawmakers due t ..

10 minutes ago

Switzerland charges former Ukraine MP with money l ..

10 minutes ago

Tractor driver killed in road mishap in Faisalabad ..

7 minutes ago

China prosecutes over 100,000 for offenses against ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani, Japan PM meet amid tension with US ..

7 minutes ago

Libyan Army Gives GNA-Affiliated Forces 72 Hours t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.