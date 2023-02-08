Medvedchuk Says Clash of US, EU Interests Over Ukraine 'Inevitable'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The prolonged Ukraine conflict is exhausting the European Union and benefiting the United States, which makes a clash of interests between Washington and Brussels "inevitable," Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, banned in Ukraine, said in his op-ed for RIA Novosti.

"The EU and the US have different interests. The war is primarily depleting the EU, while the US is benefiting from the continuation of the war. Therefore, clashes of US and EU interests are inevitable. And Europeans will soon find (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, who is milking Europe like a cow, not so cute and attractive anymore," Medvedchuk said.

Moreover, most of the world no longer considers the West "so nice and attractive" after it has demonstrated its willingness "to go against all its own rules, throw off the mask of civilization just in order to benefit and keep the rest of the world in tight rein," the politician said.

At the same time, Western leaders have already realized the failure of their aspirations, forcing them to start preparing citizens for hard times, Medvedchuk added.

"So, all this cannot but lead us into a fairer world, a new system of security, international relations and trade, multipolarity and mutual respect. Some very 'democratic' politicians may not want to respect other people's opinions and interests today, but they will have to do so tomorrow," the politician said.

In 2021, Medvedchuk, a longtime supporter of Ukraine's rapprochement with Russia and an opponent of the country's accession to the EU, was accused of high treason and illegal exploitation of natural resources in Crimea and placed under house arrest. Shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest, but was soon detained by the Ukrainian Security Service on Zelenskyy's order. In September, he was released from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.