Medvedchuk Says Russia, Ukraine Negotiate Prisoner Exchange Successfully

Fri 30th August 2019

Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, said on Friday that Russia and Ukraine were conducting negotiations on the prisoner exchange successfully, noting that the date had not been set yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, said on Friday that Russia and Ukraine were conducting negotiations on the prisoner exchange successfully, noting that the date had not been set yet.

"I can tell you that the negotiations are successful but as for when they will be completed ... I believe we have to be ready for this, and then everything will happen ... The date remains uncertain, unfortunately. And even if it was already set, I think there would be no sense in revealing it in advance," Medvedchuk told reporters.

Medvedchuk also said that he and Vadim Rabinovich, a lawmaker from his party, had arrived in Moscow to promote the exchange, stressing that the countries were not yet ready to hold it.

"Of course, we would like it very much to happen not even today, but yesterday or the day before yesterday, but unfortunately, there is no such readiness yet," Medvedchuk said.

Medvedchuk noted that he had paid a visit to Ukrainian nationals Stanislav Klykh and Nikolay Karpyuk, kept in Moscow's Lefortovo detention facility.

A Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day that Medvedchuk had attended Lefortovo.

