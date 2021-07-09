Medvedchuk to Appeal Court Decision Extending His House Arrest

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of political office of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, said on Friday that he was going to appeal the court's decision to extend his round-the-clock house arrest.

In May, Medvedchuk, who advocates for dialogue with Russia, was placed under house arrest until July 9. Earlier on Friday, the Pecherskyi District Court in Kiev extended the politician's house arrest until September 7.

"We will definitely appeal [the decision] in the Kiev Court of Appeal," Medvedchuk told reporters, adding that "the decision is unfair, as it did not take into account the arguments of the defense."

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said earlier in May that Medvedchuk and the People's Deputy of Ukraine, Taras Kozak, were suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. On May 13, a Kiev court placed Medvedchuk, who pleads not guilty, under house arrest.