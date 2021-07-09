UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedchuk To Appeal Court Decision Extending His House Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Medvedchuk to Appeal Court Decision Extending His House Arrest

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of political office of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, said on Friday that he was going to appeal the court's decision to extend his round-the-clock house arrest.

In May, Medvedchuk, who advocates for dialogue with Russia, was placed under house arrest until July 9. Earlier on Friday, the Pecherskyi District Court in Kiev extended the politician's house arrest until September 7.

"We will definitely appeal [the decision] in the Kiev Court of Appeal," Medvedchuk told reporters, adding that "the decision is unfair, as it did not take into account the arguments of the defense."

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said earlier in May that Medvedchuk and the People's Deputy of Ukraine, Taras Kozak, were suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. On May 13, a Kiev court placed Medvedchuk, who pleads not guilty, under house arrest.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev May July September Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Coronavirus fourth wave has emerged in Pakistan:As ..

8 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

11 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

12 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.