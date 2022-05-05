UrduPoint.com

Medvedchuk's Ally Arrested On Suspicion Of Treason - SBU

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Medvedchuk's Ally Arrested on Suspicion of Treason - SBU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) One of the leaders of Viktor Medvedchuk's Ukrainian Choice party has been arrested on suspicion of preparing to overthrow the country's constitutional order, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Thursday.

"The counterintelligence of the SBU arrested one of the leaders of Medvedchuk's Ukrainian Choice party. According to the investigation, he was preparing to overthrow the constitutional order in Ukraine, coordinating his actions with the Russian special services," the SBU said on Telegram.

Ukrainian media outlet Strana.ua said, citing sources, that the SBU arrested Alexander Tarnashinsky, head of the Ukrainian public organization Slavic movement "Russia Revived.

"

Last May, Medvedchuk, a longtime supporter of Ukraine's rapprochement with Russia and an opponent of joining the European Union, was accused of high treason and illegal exploitation of natural resources in Crimea and placed under house arrest.

Shortly after Russia launched its military operation in February, Medvedchuk allegedly escaped and remained in hiding until April, when the SBU announced that he had been arrested on President Zelenskyy's order.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union February April May Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.