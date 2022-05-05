MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) One of the leaders of Viktor Medvedchuk's Ukrainian Choice party has been arrested on suspicion of preparing to overthrow the country's constitutional order, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Thursday.

"The counterintelligence of the SBU arrested one of the leaders of Medvedchuk's Ukrainian Choice party. According to the investigation, he was preparing to overthrow the constitutional order in Ukraine, coordinating his actions with the Russian special services," the SBU said on Telegram.

Ukrainian media outlet Strana.ua said, citing sources, that the SBU arrested Alexander Tarnashinsky, head of the Ukrainian public organization Slavic movement "Russia Revived.

"

Last May, Medvedchuk, a longtime supporter of Ukraine's rapprochement with Russia and an opponent of joining the European Union, was accused of high treason and illegal exploitation of natural resources in Crimea and placed under house arrest.

Shortly after Russia launched its military operation in February, Medvedchuk allegedly escaped and remained in hiding until April, when the SBU announced that he had been arrested on President Zelenskyy's order.