Medvedchuk's Wife Asks Putin To Help Arrange Husband's Swap With Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Medvedchuk's Wife Asks Putin to Help Arrange Husband's Swap With Ukraine

Oksana Marchenko, the wife of detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday to seek her husband's exchange for Ukrainians captured by Russian forces, saying that he has already agreed to be extradited to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Oksana Marchenko, the wife of detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday to seek her husband's exchange for Ukrainians captured by Russian forces, saying that he has already agreed to be extradited to Russia.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin), I ... ask for your help in exchanging my husband, who was illegally detained by the Kiev authorities for political reasons," Marchenko said in a video statement.

"Viktor Medvedchuk has given his consent to an exchange and extradition to Russia if the Russian and Ukrainian sides reach relevant agreements," she added.

