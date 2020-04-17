Medvedev Answers Russians' Questions in Interview With Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, in an interview with Sputnik, held in a video conference format, answered questions on various topics gathered from Russian citizens on his social media.

The interview is Medvedev's first conversation with the media since taking on the new role.

Medvedev spoke about issues relating to Russia and the world amid the coronavirus pandemic and the social, political and economic consequences it may leave on the global population.

Medvedev also touched on the prospects of a "permanent five" UN Security Council members summit.

The ex-prime minister admitted to having difficulties getting used to holding communications remotely.

The famously technophile politician acknowledged, however, that we live in a digital age where video conferencing has become commonplace.