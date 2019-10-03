Medvedev Arrives in Havana for Talks With Cuban Leadership

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday arrived in the Cuban capital of Havana for talks with President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, they are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements and commercial contracts

The Russian government announced earlier that Medvedev would visit Cuba from October 3-4 to discuss cooperation in trade, energy, transport, culture and other areas.

According to First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko, Medvedev will also be present during the initial drilling of a new oil well in the Boca de Jaruco oil field by the Russian Zarubezhneft oil company.

The Russian prime minister was welcomed at the airport by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.