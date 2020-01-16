(@imziishan)

Sergey Neverov, the head of the United Russia parliamentary faction, said on Thursday that Dmitry Medvedev, the country's outgoing prime minister, had asked United Russia to support the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin, nominated by President Vladimir Putin to head the Russian government following the cabinet resignation

Earlier in the day, the Russian lower house approved the nomination.

"Early this morning I held a conversation with United Russia party's chairman, Dmitry Medvedev, who has ... asked the party to support the candidacy, offered by our national leader, Vladimir Putin. The United Russia faction decided unanimously to support the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin," Neverov said at a plenary session of the lower house.