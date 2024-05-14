Medvedev Battles Past Medjedovic And Into Rome Last 16
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Daniil Medvedev continued his Rome title defence with Monday's hard-fought 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 win over qualifier Hamad Medjedovic as the men's tournament was left wide open by big-name exits, the latest being fourth seed Andrey Rublev.
Russian Medvedev will face Tommy Paul in the last 16 at the Foro Italico on Tuesday after battling past Next Gen champion Medjedovic in a gruelling clash of big hitters.
The second seed has a great opportunity to win his first tournament of the year but will be drained by a match which pushed three hours in length and suggested that 20-year-old Medjedovic is a far superior player than his world ranking of 121.
"I'm not really pleased. I felt like I started the match well and then in a way it was only going downhill," said Medvedev.
"I'm happy that by not playing my best I could win and tomorrow I'm going to try to find my best tennis."
Rome is missing the world's top three men following Novak Djokovic's third-round elimination on Saturday, with Italian world number two Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both withdrawing ahead of the event.
And Russian Rublev, fresh from claiming the Madrid title, suffered a shock third-round defeat by French qualifier Alexandre Muller, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Sixth seed and reigning Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is still in the fray after beating Briton Cameron Norrie in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) but is concerned at the impact of a punishing schedule on the top players.
"The extension of the days in the Masters 1000s I think plays a massive role and contributes a lot to the fact that these players are getting injured," Tsitsipas told reporters.
Another contender is Rafael Nadal's vanquisher and seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz, who faces Sebastian Baez on Tuesday and could be Medvedev's quarter-final opponent.
Elina Svitolina again refused to shake hands with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka after losing their first meeting since their row at the 2023 French Open.
Belarusian second seed Sabalenka came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) to beat Ukrainian Svitolina, who following their quarter-final at Roland Garros last year accused Sabalenka of inflaming tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war by insisting on a handshake that was not going to come.
Ukrainian players have refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian rivals in protest at the ongoing war and Svitolina again walked straight to her chair after the match.
Sabalenka will face world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals after squeezing past two-time Rome winner Svitolina in a brilliant match for those who stayed late in the centre court stands.
The 26-year-old, who has never won in Rome but is a two-time champion on the Madrid clay, has a chance to match her 2022 run to the last four in front of a crowd who were on her side and roared with delight after she won a thrilling time break at the second timw of asking.
World number one Iga Swiatek is yet to drop a set after beating Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 and is favourite for a third Rome crown before she begins her French Open title defence later this month.
The three-time Roland Garros champion arrived in the Italian capital off the back of a thrilling triumph in Madrid, her third WTA 1000 title of the season after also winning at Indian Wells and Doha.
But the 22-year-old didn't have it all her own way against former world number one Kerber, a three-time former Grand Slam champion who at 331st was the lowest-ranked player ever to reach the last 16 in this tournament.
"I'm a perfectionist but it's impossible to play perfect tennis, so you always have to be humble and not take anything for granted," said Swiatek.
"The pressure is there for sure but this year has been pretty good for me."
Swiatek will face Madison Keys whose 6-2, 6-1 win over Sorana Cirstea was suspended for half an hour by a court invasion from climate activists.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
More Stories From World
-
Russia says freight train derails due to sabotage6 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan pledges support for Iqra Fund's role in educating children in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Support staff working tirelessly to ensure seamless Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims7 minutes ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate27 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid27 minutes ago
-
Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to move second27 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid37 minutes ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 50 with 27 missing57 minutes ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate1 hour ago
-
Tunisian swimming chiefs arrested over flag dispute2 hours ago
-
'Shots fired' at security forces in New Caledonia riots2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to push for implementation of UNSC resolutions if elected to 15-nation body for 2025-26 ter ..2 hours ago