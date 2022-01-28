Medvedev Believes Events in Kazakhstan Were Both Unexpected And Expected to Certain Extent

(@FahadShabbir)

The events that took place in Kazakhstan earlier in January were unexpected, but at the same time, to a certain extent, expected, given the desire of many parties to shake up the situation in the post-Soviet space, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The events that took place in Kazakhstan earlier in January were unexpected, but at the same time, to a certain extent, expected, given the desire of many parties to shake up the situation in the post-Soviet space, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"The events that took place in Kazakhstan were both unexpected and, to a certain extent, expected, given the desire to shake up the situation in the territory of the former Soviet Union, which is shown by a large number of players," Medvedev said.

Commenting on the causes behind these developments, the official noted that in addition to the external factor, there is an internal reason � an income gap.

The official added that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was right, assessing these developments in the country as an attempt to seize power by terrorists.