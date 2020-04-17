UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Believes Return To Active Globalism Hardly Possible In Next Few Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:28 PM

A return to active globalism, which has been developing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, is unlikely to be seen in the next few years, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference

"In my opinion, a return to active globalism is hardly possible in the coming years.

However, contacts between countries will certainly increase. I think tourism will be restored someday. I do not think that Schengen will disappear completely. However, I have no doubt that all this will now be stripped down. On the other hand, this will mean an impetus for new businesses and the development of new communications. Challenges always create not only problems but also new opportunities that humanity can use," Medvedev said.

