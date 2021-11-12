Medvedev Calls for Thorough Probe Into Crimes in Russian Penitentiary System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called on Friday for thorough investigation into all crimes committed in the country's penitentiary system and for creation of mechanisms for their prevention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called on Friday for thorough investigation into all crimes committed in the country's penitentiary system and for creation of mechanisms for their prevention.

In early October, Belarusian citizen Sergey Savelyev, who previously served his term for drug trafficking in Russian prison, started leaking footage of torture and rape of inmates. The whistleblower secretly saved hundreds of gigabytes of videos after prison administration tasked him with logging surveillance camera footage. Before publishing the footage, he fled Russia.

"It is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation of all crimes committed in the criminal correctional system, to develop effective mechanisms to prevent such crimes," Medvedev said on Vk.com.